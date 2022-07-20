Xbox gets Discord voice chat

Microsoft announced Wednesday that Discord voice chat is coming to Xbox Series X and Xbox One consoles. The update — which will enable players to talk with other players between console and PC, adjust sound, and switch between Discord Voice and Xbox game chat — will initially be available to select Xbox Insiders and expand to more players in the coming weeks.

“Today’s update enables a highly requested feature – Discord Voice on Xbox consoles allows you to talk with your friends and community while you play your favorite games,” Eric Voreis, principal program manager for player experiences and platforms at Xbox, said in an announcement on Xbox Wire.

Xbox players can link their Discord accounts by pressing the Xbox button on their console, going to “Parties & chats,” and clicking “Try Discord Voice on Xbox.” After scanning a QR code, players will be able to set up a two-way link between their Discord and Xbox accounts. If players have already linked their Discord account to their Xbox, they’ll have to re-link to activate the update.

This news is the culmination of years of work on Microsoft’s part to integrate the Discord with Xbox Live. Sony has also made similar strides in its plans to integrate the popular messaging platform with PlayStation Network, announcing earlier this year that PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players would be able to link their Discord and PlayStation Network accounts. That followed an announcement that Sony Interactive Entertainment had made a minority stake in the company behind Discord.