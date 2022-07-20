Pokimane is taking a break from making content

Imane “Pokimane” Anys, a popular content creator and one of the most recognizable faces on Twitch, is taking a break from streaming.

The creator announced her hiatus via her official Twitter account. “I’ve been feeling in need of a mental reset & some time to focus on myself,” she said. According to her statement, she sees breaks as “essential” to a maintaining a person’s health and overall ability to stay with their career. “Looking forward to coming back refreshed and ready to make more content,” she went on. You can read the full note below.

Pokimane is one Twitch’s most popular streamers. At the time of publication, her Twitch channel has roughly 9.2 million followers, and her YouTube channel has over 6.6 million subscribers. Before announcing her leave, she took a trip to Korea, which she documented on her channel, and she attended TwitchCon in Amsterdam.

Just how often does the streamer work? Well, according to TwitchTracker’s statistics, Pokimane averages streaming five days out of every week. In June of 2022, she streamed an average of 76.7 hours a week, which isn’t even on the high end for the creator. (In certain months, she exceeds 100 hours.) On top of that, she maintains her YouTube channel, which is home to clips, vlogs, and other related content.

Additionally, she has been entrepreneurial throughout her career. In 2017 she co-founded OfflineTV, a preeminent content creation group home to the likes of popular streamers like LilyPichu, DisguisedToast, and QuarterJade.

Burnout is a relatively common issue for Twitch streamers and YouTubers in the gaming space. The content creator Jacksepticeye has been vocal about overwork, burnout, and personal struggles, and he’s taken several breaks to deal with it all. Additionally, as streamers move from Twitch to YouTube, popular creators like DrLupo have discussed wanting to work fewer hours.