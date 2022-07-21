Dragon Ball’s take on the Dead by Daylight formula is out in October, and here’s Frieza

Bandai Namco released a new trailer Thursday for Dragon Ball: The Breakers, developer Dimps’ asymmetrical online multiplayer game based on Akira Toriyama’s iconic anime franchise. The trailer, which features Dragon Ball Z antagonist Frieza and his lieutenants Zarbon and Dodoria fighting players in an open-world arena resembling Planet Namek, revealed that the game will release on Oct. 14.

Similar to other popular asymmetrical multiplayer games like Dead by Daylight, Evolve, and Friday the 13th, Dragon Ball: The Breakers puts players in the role of either one of seven Survivors — ordinary, underpowered civilians in the Dragon Ball universe — or in the role of a Raider (one of three superpowered villains including Cell, Buu, or Frieza).

Each round, the goal of the Survivors is to cooperate in outwitting, outsmarting, and outlasting the Raider long enough to find a Super Time Machine that will allow them to escape to safety, while the objective of the Raider is find and eliminate all of the Survivors before they can escape.

A closed network test for Dragon Ball: The Breakers will take place Aug. 5 and 6 across four sessions. The closed network test is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC and is available to register for via the game’s signup page.

These sessions will be held:

Session 1: Aug. 5 – 7:00 p.m. PT – 11:00 p.m. PT

Session 2: Aug. 6 – 5:00 a.m. PT – 9:00 a.m. PT

Session 3: Aug. 6 – 11:00 a.m. PT – 3:00 p.m. PT

Session 4: Aug. 6 – 7:00 p.m. PT – 11:00 p.m. PT

Dragon Ball: The Breakers will launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC, and will be compatible with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.