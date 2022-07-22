 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Guerrilla taking down Killzone, RIGS multiplayer servers

Online play for Killzone: Mercenary, Killzone Shadow Fall, and RIGS: Mechanized Combat League shutting down in August

By Nicole Carpenter
Killzone Shadow Fall Intercept screenshot with a character wearing heavy armor Image: Guerilla Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Guerrilla Games is taking down its online multiplayer servers for Killzone Mercenary, Killzone Shadow Fall, and RIGS: Mechanized Combat League in August, the developer announced Friday. All online modes, including multiplayer, will become unplayable on Aug. 12, though single, offline modes for these games will still be available.

RIGS: Mechanized Combat League is the newest game of the bunch, having launched in 2016 for PlayStation 4. Like Guerrilla’s Killzone games, it’s a first-person shooter. It’s twist, though, is that it’s a sports game. Killzone Mercenary and Killzone Shadow Fall were both released in 2013 on PlayStation Vita and PlayStation 4, respectively. Killzone Mercenary, in particular, stood out among other FPS games on the portable PlayStation Vita. Sony ended production on the Vita in 2019, and the PlayStation Store on that console closed in July.

Polygon has reached out to Guerrilla Games for more information on the existing online player base for the games going offline in August. Last year, Sony Interactive Entertainment “retired” the Killzone franchise website, taking down the ability for players to create and manage clans in Killzone Shadow Fall. The online multiplayer modes, however, remained online at that time.

Killzone Mercenary and Killzone Shadow Fall were the last two games in the Killzone franchise, preceded by a few others on PlayStation 2 and PlayStation 3. Guerrilla Games, the Dutch Studio acquired by Sony Interactive Entertainment in 2005, is now primarily focused on the Horizon franchise (Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West). A PlayStation VR2 game, Horizon Call of the Mountain, is in the works, too.

