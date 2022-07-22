 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Magic: The Gathering’s Fortnite cards are up for pre-order, but not for long

Wizards of the Coast’s new Secret Lair set are only available for a limited time

By Charlie Hall
/ new
A pink furry dancing in a club. Image: Caroline Gariba/Wizards of the Coast

Magic: The Gathering’s wild experiment called Secret Lair is a hit, offering fans the most collectible of cards in a time-limited print-on-demand format. The latest micro set features reprints of existing cards with art from Fortnite. But, unlike other offerings in the Secret Lair, it’s only being sold for five days. Come Monday, July 25, the battle royale will be over.

The Secret Lair x Fortnite cards are available in multiple flavors. The base set includes seven cards for $29.99, with reprints of Wrath of Gods, Dance of the Many, Etherium Sculptor, Grim Tutor, Triumph of Hordes, Smuggler’s Copter, and Planar Bridge. Landmarks and Locations, on the other hand, includes five lands for the same price. Both are available in foil for an additional $10 — priced at $39.99.

In the past, Secret Lairs have run for a decent amount of time. Sometimes that’s a week or two, other times it’s a whole month. There is even a yearlong series available right now called Astrology Lands, offering Capricorns, Gemini, and even Aquarius signs five lands for $119 ($159 in foil). Additional signs will be released throughout the year. With Fortnite, the five-day limit seems to be a nod to the extreme exclusivity of these cards.

The Fortnite crossover is just a drop in the bucket of publisher Wizards of the Coast’s larger Universes Beyond initiative. Warhammer 40,000 and Lord of the Rings cards are also on the way.

Next Up In Magic: The Gathering

Loading comments...

The Latest

Destiny 2: how to get the Something New god roll in Solstice 2022

By Jacob VanderVat
/ new

Nobody knows what Sauron looks like in The Rings of Power

By Zosha Millman
/ new

X-Men ’97 reveals Magneto as new leader, plus season 2 on tap

By Maddy Myers
/ new

First trailer for Tales of the Walking Dead reveals new sides of the zombie-filled world

By Sadie Gennis
/ new

Amandla Stenberg cast in new Star Wars series The Acolyte

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Marvel’s What If...? season 2 is coming early 2023 with more Captain Carter, Neil Gaiman’s 1602

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon