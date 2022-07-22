Magic: The Gathering’s Fortnite cards are up for pre-order, but not for long

Magic: The Gathering’s wild experiment called Secret Lair is a hit, offering fans the most collectible of cards in a time-limited print-on-demand format. The latest micro set features reprints of existing cards with art from Fortnite. But, unlike other offerings in the Secret Lair, it’s only being sold for five days. Come Monday, July 25, the battle royale will be over.

The Secret Lair x Fortnite cards are available in multiple flavors. The base set includes seven cards for $29.99, with reprints of Wrath of Gods, Dance of the Many, Etherium Sculptor, Grim Tutor, Triumph of Hordes, Smuggler’s Copter, and Planar Bridge. Landmarks and Locations, on the other hand, includes five lands for the same price. Both are available in foil for an additional $10 — priced at $39.99.

In the past, Secret Lairs have run for a decent amount of time. Sometimes that’s a week or two, other times it’s a whole month. There is even a yearlong series available right now called Astrology Lands, offering Capricorns, Gemini, and even Aquarius signs five lands for $119 ($159 in foil). Additional signs will be released throughout the year. With Fortnite, the five-day limit seems to be a nod to the extreme exclusivity of these cards.

The Fortnite crossover is just a drop in the bucket of publisher Wizards of the Coast’s larger Universes Beyond initiative. Warhammer 40,000 and Lord of the Rings cards are also on the way.