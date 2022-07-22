Atlanta’s final season is coming in September

FX released a new teaser Friday for Atlanta, revealing that the fourth and final season of the popular Donald Glover-helmed show will arrive in September. The trailer shows a surreal scene set outside a liquor store, with a crocodile climbing on the side of the store, a piano falling from the sky, and the series’ four main characters — Earn (Glover), Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield), and Van (Zazie Beetz) — falling through the ground.

The third season of Atlanta premiered in March and ended in May, so the gap between it and the fourth season will be approximately four months long. The delay between Atlanta season 2 and season 3 was about four years.

Glover and FX have previously revealed that they intend to end the series with season 4. “Death is natural,” Glover said during the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour, as reported by Variety. “I feel like when the conditions are right for something, they happen, and when the conditions aren’t right, they don’t happen. I don’t feel any longevity. Because then things start to get weird. The story was always supposed to be what it was. And the story, it really was us. Everybody in that writers’ room, everybody on set. It really was what we were going through and what we talked about.”