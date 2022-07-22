All my favorite movie gags are now BeReal memes

BeReal was created in 2020, but it took off in 2022. It’s a little different from other social media: Once a day, at a different time, the app prompts users to share a snapshot of their life in the form of two photos: one from the front phone camera, and the other from the back. There’s a two-minute countdown as soon as you start snapping photos, in order to prevent photo editing or preparation. The final images are shared in your friends’ feeds, creating a daily social touchpoint with your friends.
I appreciate seeing what my friends are up to, but I’m a little too disorganized to make any kind of habit out of doing it myself. The “time to BeReal” alert — with a Duolingo owl style of push notification threat — typically pings during my workday when I’m trying not to be derailed. But I really love the wave of BeReal memes that imagine what movie and TV characters’ BeReal posts might look like.
Each of these takes a famous moment from a film or TV show, sticking the selfie in the upper left corner, with what the person is looking at as the larger image. Here are some of our favorites — starting with the infamous meet cute from Twilight, in which Bella’s blood smells so good Edward Cullen looks like he’s enjoying a little vomit in his mouth.
it’s time to ⚠️BeReal⚠️ pic.twitter.com/pekyqVh9PS— it's me sally darr (@sallydarr) July 18, 2022
There are lots of dramatic moments from Midsommar.
it’s time to ⚠️BeReal⚠️ pic.twitter.com/gIJuEjXhUv— siu (@paperssil) July 21, 2022
it’s time to ⚠️BeReal⚠️ pic.twitter.com/rpC4BAUMZj— it's me sally darr (@sallydarr) July 18, 2022
Here’s Ratatouille’s “little chef” Remy whose view is the inside of a chef’s hat, complete with stove burners partially viewable through the transparent cloth.
It's time to ⚠️BeReal⚠️ pic.twitter.com/ttw9PDPmYc— zach silberberg (@zachsilberberg) July 19, 2022
And the iconic “Santa Baby” performance from Mean Girls.
it’s time to ⚠️BeReal⚠️ pic.twitter.com/pSGKk9qk49— it's me sally darr (@sallydarr) July 18, 2022
“You think your life is hard?” Try being the star of Tall Girl.
it’s time to ⚠️BeReal⚠️ pic.twitter.com/Pz0dGpcDJN— Alex Soo (@alex_soo5) July 19, 2022
Here, Matilda’s Miss Trunchbull hammer throws Amanda Thripp by the pigtails.
it’s time to ⚠️BeReal⚠️ pic.twitter.com/mPvTLYoTjq— Liam (@LiamLambrini) July 21, 2022
For anyone who wants to relive those last few, torturous moments of Call Me By Your Name.
it’s time to ⚠️BeReal⚠️ pic.twitter.com/WcCqsUGYXF— it's me sally darr (@sallydarr) July 18, 2022
