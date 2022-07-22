Amandla Stenberg cast in new Star Wars series The Acolyte

Amandla Stenberg, star in The Hunger Games and Dear Evan Hansen, has been cast in the upcoming Star Wars series, The Acolyte. Reports first leaked the casting back in December, but it was officially confirmed on Friday by the official Star Wars Twitter account.

Stenberg was confirmed officially as a cast member on Friday. Both the Star Wars account and Stenberg shared a photo standing next to R2-D2 while wearing a Darth Maul shirt. Stenberg is perhaps best known for playing Rue in The Hunger Games, Alana Beck in Dear Evan Hansen, and Starr Carter in The Hate U Give.

Join us in welcoming Amandla Stenberg to the the Star Wars galaxy. #TheAcolyte https://t.co/PhriTUdZcv pic.twitter.com/LJp9LeZQik — Star Wars (@starwars) July 22, 2022

The Acolyte is being headed up by Russian Doll co-creater Leslye Headland. According to previous announcements, it will be a mystery-thriller set in the last days of the High Republic. It will show fans an era of Star Wars that takes place before the events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. From what we know of the High Republic, it was a time period when the Jedi were at their most powerful, and the Sith had been supposedly wiped out.

The series is one of the many Star Wars-related stories in development for Disney Plus. In December 2020, Disney revealed nine new Star Wars shows, with The Acolyte being one of them.