Square Enix’s Tactics Ogre remake leaks again, coming this November

New details emerge from PlayStation Store description

A screenshot of a battlefield from Tactics Ogre: Reborn Image: Square Enix

Square Enix’s (still-unannounced) remake of classic strategy RPG Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together is coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on Nov. 11, according to leaked details from Sony’s PlayStation Store. Those details, posted by PS Deals, include new screenshots of Tactics Ogre: Reborn and a long list of improvements to the original game.

Those improvements include new high-definition graphics, revamped enemy AI, fully voiced cutscenes (in both English and Japanese), and music that’s been rerecorded with live performances. Tactics Ogre: Reborn also includes new quality-of-life features, like quicker-paced battles, auto saves, and “a complete overhaul to the controls and UI,” according to the game’s description.

Square Enix appears to have also revised the class-wide level management system used in the 2010 remake of Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together for PlayStation Portable. Reborn has been updated to use a unit-by-unit level system.

A cutscene featuring dialogue between Denam and The Holy Knight Lanselot in Tactics Ogre: Reborn Image: Square Enix

Tactics Ogre: Reborn leaked previously, in the form of a trademark filing from Square Enix and in a list of games revealed by Nvidia. The latter detail could mean that Reborn is also headed to Windows PC.

Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together was originally released in 1995 for the Super Famicom in Japan. The game was later ported to the original PlayStation and Sega Saturn, and was remade more than a decade later for PSP. The turn-based tactical strategy RPG, a successor to Quest’s Ogre Battle series, puts players in the role of Denam Pavel, a resistance fighter in the kingdom of Valeria, in a branching story with multiple outcomes.

