Avengers: Endgame directors won’t return for Secret Wars, Kang Dynasty

Marvel boss Kevin Feige wants to see Russo brothers return for a future project

By Ryan Gilliam
Anthony Mackie in the new Captain America suit in Falcon and the Winter Soldier Photo: Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios revealed the next two Avengers moviesAvengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars — at its San Diego Comic-Con panel over the weekend. At the same event, Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige, confirmed to Deadline that Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo won’t be back to direct 2025’s Avengers double feature.

“They’re not connected to it,” said Feige. “They’ve been very direct about that. We love them, they love us. We want to do something together, it’s not this.”

Marvel Studios has not announced a director (or directors) for the next Avengers movies.

Joe and Anthony Russo have directed four projects for the MCU already, starting with 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier. The duo then helmed Captain America: Civil War before directing both Avengers: Infinity War and its sequel, Avengers: Endgame. The brothers’ most recent film, The Gray Man, debuted on Netflix last week.

Deadline also spoke to the Russos at their premiere for The Gray Man in early July, where the brothers hyped up a potential (and, at the time, unannounced) Secret Wars movie. The brothers balked at the sheer size of a film based on the Secret Wars comic storyline, saying it would need to be even bigger than Infinity War and Endgame.

Joe and Anthony Russo are reportedly attached to direct The Electric State next, an adaptation of Simon Stålenhag’s illustrated sci-fi book.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars will cap off Marvel’s Multiverse Saga and phase six of the MCU in 2025.

