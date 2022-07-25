 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum gets another delay, precious

It was supposed to be Sméagol Summer :(

By Petrana Radulovic
new
Gollum looks around an orc factor in the Lord of the Rings: Gollum game Image: Daedalic Entertainment

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, the upcoming Lord of the Rings game focused on — you guessed it — Gollum, has been delayed again. The message on the official Twitter stated that the game’s release has been pushed a few months from its previous Sept. 1 date. The exact timing has not yet been revealed.

“We are dedicated to meeting our community’s expectations and uncovering the untold story of Gollum in a way that honors the vision of J.R.R. Tolkien,” reads the message.

The game was originally announced in 2019 with a 2021 release date, but was pushed to 2022. The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will be based on the original books — not the movie trilogy — and will dive into Gollum’s journey. Players will also have to grapple with Gollum’s other half, Sméagol, who will occasionally take over the decision-making process.

When The Lord of the Rings: Gollum finally comes out, it will arrive on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Windows.

