The Gray Man will get a sequel and a spinoff to handle all that gray

A sequel isn’t cool anymore. You know what’s cool? A universe

By Joshua Rivera
/ new
Ryan Gosling as CIA operative Court Gentry (aka Sierra Six) in The Gray Man. Image: Netflix

From the Russo Brothers’ lips, to Netflix’s ears: The Gray Man is getting a sequel. As the directing pair frequently stated in interviews, The Gray Man was meant to be a franchise, kindling for sequels and spin-offs that will hopefully fuel the fire of a rising subscriber base for Netflix.

The streamer has announced that Ryan Gosling and the Russos are returning for the new film, which will be written by the The Gray Man’s co-writer, Stephen McFeely.

However, it’s 2022 and sequels don’t count unless they also come as part of a “universe” full of spin-off potential, and to that end, Netflix also announced plans for a spin-off film written by Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese of Deadpool fame. Further details, including a director and plot summary, were not announced, but in a statement The Russo Brothers noted that “with so many amazing characters in the movie, we had always intended for The Gray Man to be part of an expanded universe.”

If you haven’t seen it yet, there are a couple cool people in it who are not Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans! Maybe, just maybe, that means the Russos plan to produce a film based around The Gray Man’s coolest side character: the principled and extremely badass “Lone Wolf” played by Dhanush. There are Gray Men all around us, you just need to know where to look.

