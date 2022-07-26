 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Eragon is getting a Disney Plus series

The show will adapt the entire Inheritance Cycle series

By Austen Goslin
/ new
Saphira the dragon from the 2006 feature film Eragon Image: 20th Century Film/Disney

Eragon, the first book in the young adult series The Inheritance Cycle, is getting a Disney Plus adaptation. The streaming service has plans to adapt the entire Inheritance Cycle, which was written by Christopher Paolini, as a TV series, according to a report from Variety. For now, the series is only in early development, which still means it might not move forward.

The series follows a boy named Eragon who finds a magical dragon egg that hatches into a dragon named Saphira. He and Saphira go on an adventure to save the Kingdom of Alegaësia which was once prosperous but has been brought to ruin by the evil king Galbatorix.

Paolini will join the series as a co-writer along with executive producer Bert Salke (Percy Jackson). This would be the second time that Eragon got an adaptation, with the first being a feature film made in 2006 — which also happens to be streaming on Disney Plus at the moment. The film starred, among others, Jeremy Irons (Watchmen), Rachel Weisz (Black Widow), and John Malkovich (The New Pope), but failed to catch on with audiences.

This series also seems to continue Disney’s trend of adapting popular YA book franchises for Disney Plus, as it’s already announced an upcoming adaptation of the Percy Jackson series. While that series has announced some of its key cast members already, it’s unlikely to debut until late 2023 or 2024, which means that Eragon is likely even further off — if it gets picked up by the streaming service at all.

Next Up In Disney

Loading comments...

The Latest

Meta is raising the price of Quest 2 VR headsets by $100

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Let the Right One In is coming to TV, with a new take on child vampirism

By Tasha Robinson
/ new

The Gray Man will get a sequel and a spinoff to handle all that gray

By Joshua Rivera
/ new

New Logitech PC gear is a pastel lover’s dream

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

One of 2021’s best games got even better on mobile

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour: Can Meditite be Shiny?

By Michael McWhertor and Julia Lee
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon