Eragon is getting a Disney Plus series

Eragon, the first book in the young adult series The Inheritance Cycle, is getting a Disney Plus adaptation. The streaming service has plans to adapt the entire Inheritance Cycle, which was written by Christopher Paolini, as a TV series, according to a report from Variety. For now, the series is only in early development, which still means it might not move forward.

The series follows a boy named Eragon who finds a magical dragon egg that hatches into a dragon named Saphira. He and Saphira go on an adventure to save the Kingdom of Alegaësia which was once prosperous but has been brought to ruin by the evil king Galbatorix.

Paolini will join the series as a co-writer along with executive producer Bert Salke (Percy Jackson). This would be the second time that Eragon got an adaptation, with the first being a feature film made in 2006 — which also happens to be streaming on Disney Plus at the moment. The film starred, among others, Jeremy Irons (Watchmen), Rachel Weisz (Black Widow), and John Malkovich (The New Pope), but failed to catch on with audiences.

This series also seems to continue Disney’s trend of adapting popular YA book franchises for Disney Plus, as it’s already announced an upcoming adaptation of the Percy Jackson series. While that series has announced some of its key cast members already, it’s unlikely to debut until late 2023 or 2024, which means that Eragon is likely even further off — if it gets picked up by the streaming service at all.