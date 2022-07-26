 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will be directed by Shang-Chi’s Destin Daniel Cretton

The end of Phase 6 of the MCU brings back a familiar face

By Austen Goslin Updated
/ new
U.S.-Asia Entertainment Summit Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Asia Society Southern California

The latest movies in the Avengers saga were only announced last weekend during Marvel’s San Diego Comic-Con panel, but the first has already found a director. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will be directed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director, Destin Daniel Cretton, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The Kang Dynasty, which is set for release on May 2, 2025, will be the first of two planned Avengers movies with the second being Avengers: Secret Wars, which will come out six months later on Nov. 7, 2025.

We don’t know much about The Kang Dynasty other than its fairly revealing name and it’s approximate release date, but we do know that this pair of team-up movies will end Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and what Disney is calling the Multiverse Saga.

It seems pretty safe to say that Kang will be the primary villain in the movie, or at least play an important role, and it’s worth knowing that the comic version of the Secret Wars storyline brought multiple universes together and provided a multiverse-less soft reset to the Marvel canon — something the movies will probably be in need of by 2025.

There are no signs yet of who will direct Avengers: Secret Wars, but since Cretton was only announced for The Kang Dynasty it seems unlikely he’ll direct both. This would be a departure from the last several Avengers movies, which has directors take on a pair with Joss Whedon doing the first two and The Russo Brothers on Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. But considering how early Cretton’s announcement came, it’s likely we’ll know who will direct Avengers: Secret Wars sooner rather than later.

Next Up In Marvel

Loading comments...

The Latest

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic PS5 remake reportedly ‘delayed indefinitely’

By Austen Goslin
/ new

How to invite cross-play friends in Apex Legends

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new

Xbox launches camping gear collection so you too can touch grass

By Ana Diaz
/ new

How to enchant your tools and armor in Minecraft

By Julia Lee and Jeffrey Parkin

How to farm clay in Minecraft

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

How to get infinite lava in Minecraft

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon