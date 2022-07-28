Cookie Run: Kingdom’s adorable Disney crossover is here

Disney is sprinkling its magic dust on the lands of Cookie Run: Kingdom. On Thursday, developer Devsisters launched an update called “Festival of Dreams and Wishes” that brings 20 well-known Disney characters like Mickey Mouse, Aladdin, Ariel, Cinderella, Mulan, Snow White, and more to your cookie kingdom. The event will run until Sept. 13, Devsisters said.

Cookie Run: Kingdom is a free-to-play RPG available on mobile devices. The Disney characters aren’t playable, meaning you won’t be able to fight with them in levels, but developer Devsisters said you can “interact” with them so you can hang out with them in your town. In total, the event brings 47 new Disney-themed decorations to unlock and supports English voiceovers.

The event introduces one new playable cookie character: Cream Unicorn Cookie. Cream Unicorn is an Epic cookie who can transform into a Unicorn in battle. When Cream Unicorn’s skill is activated and it transforms, it decreases the damage of normal attacks to allies and stops enemy cooldowns. Here is the character art for it.

In the update, Cream Unicorn Cookie summons all the Disney cookies to the world by wishing upon a star. As for what gameplay you can expect, here’s how developer Devsisters described the event:

Disney Cookie World is a stamp event encouraging players to tackle various Disney-themed activities, such as collecting Disney cookies and installing Disney decorations. Players who complete all activities will be rewarded with a Disney Magic Cookie Castle, a special skin that resembles Cinderella’s iconic castle. In addition, Disney cookies and decorations can be collected through the event, “Disney Cookies and Photo Shoot!”. Various rewards will be provided, such as special video content for each character.

This isn’t Cookie Run: Kingdom’s first special event. Previously, the game did a special April Fools’ event that transformed its cookies into cute anime characters. Developer Devsisters also collaborated with Sega to bring Sonic the Hedgehog and Tails to the world of the game.

If you want to check out the cookie incarnations of the Disney characters for yourself, Cookie Run: Kingdom is available to download for free on the iOS App Store and Google Play.