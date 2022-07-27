Sylvester Stallone takes out the trash in aging superhero movie Samaritan

Even superheroes get old, and that’s exactly what happened to the Samaritan, Sylvester Stallone's character in Amazon’s new movie Samaritan. The trailer debuted on Wednesday, giving us our first look at the movie and Stallone's aging hero. Samaritan will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Aug. 26.

Samaritan follows Stallone's Smith years after his hero days. Since his crime-fighting life ended, Smith has been picking up trash as a garbage man. But when he saves a young kid played by Euphoria’s Javon “Wanna” Walton, the boy recognizes the supposedly vanished hero immediately and points out that a job picking up trash from the street isn’t exactly the most subtle cover-story for an ex-crime fighter trying to leave it all behind.

The two grudgingly form a bond, but that’s where the trailer stops, so something’s sure to go wrong. But the trailer nods to other superhero projects, including Unbreakable (Smith and David Dunn have the same taste in clothes) and Hancock (a superhero who hates the limelight) — though it thankfully doesn’t come close to Jupiter’s Legacy territory (the Netflix adaptation, that is).

Alongside Stallone and Walton, Samaritan also stars Martin Starr (Silicon Valley), Moises Arias (The King of Staten Island), Sophia Tatum (F9), and Dascha Polanco (Orange is the New Black). The movie is written by Bragi F. Schut (Escape Room) and directed by Julias Avery (Overlord).