 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sylvester Stallone takes out the trash in aging superhero movie Samaritan

And he teams up with Ashtray from Euphoria

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Even superheroes get old, and that’s exactly what happened to the Samaritan, Sylvester Stallone's character in Amazon’s new movie Samaritan. The trailer debuted on Wednesday, giving us our first look at the movie and Stallone's aging hero. Samaritan will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Aug. 26.

Samaritan follows Stallone's Smith years after his hero days. Since his crime-fighting life ended, Smith has been picking up trash as a garbage man. But when he saves a young kid played by Euphoria’s Javon “Wanna” Walton, the boy recognizes the supposedly vanished hero immediately and points out that a job picking up trash from the street isn’t exactly the most subtle cover-story for an ex-crime fighter trying to leave it all behind.

The two grudgingly form a bond, but that’s where the trailer stops, so something’s sure to go wrong. But the trailer nods to other superhero projects, including Unbreakable (Smith and David Dunn have the same taste in clothes) and Hancock (a superhero who hates the limelight) — though it thankfully doesn’t come close to Jupiter’s Legacy territory (the Netflix adaptation, that is).

Alongside Stallone and Walton, Samaritan also stars Martin Starr (Silicon Valley), Moises Arias (The King of Staten Island), Sophia Tatum (F9), and Dascha Polanco (Orange is the New Black). The movie is written by Bragi F. Schut (Escape Room) and directed by Julias Avery (Overlord).

Loading comments...

The Latest

Eight Yakuza games coming to PlayStation Plus in 2022, beginning in August

By Cass Marshall
/ new

World of Warcraft fans took a weekend off for the Stranglethorn Bonfire Bash

By Cass Marshall
/ new

Never Have I Ever season 3 brings the biggest drama yet: a real relationship

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

Pokémon Go Hisuian Discoveries event guide

By Julia Lee
/ new

Tony Hawk remake, Yakuza: Like a Dragon hit PlayStation Plus in August

By Samit Sarkar
/ new

Dwarf Fortress’ new pixel artist is crushing it with these adorable animal folk

By Charlie Hall
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon