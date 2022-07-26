 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic PS5 remake reportedly ‘delayed indefinitely’

It’s unclear if the project will move forward

By Austen Goslin
Revan from Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic holds his lightsaber menacingly Image: Aspyr/Lucasfilm

Developer Aspyr’s remake of fan-favorite Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic for PlayStation 5 has been “delayed indefinitely,” according to a report from Bloomberg. The news comes after the studio reportedly fired two directors, and another studio was brought in to help work on the project.

According to Bloomberg, design director Brad Prince and art director Jason Minor were both fired from Aspyr after the studio showed a gameplay preview of the Knights of the Old Republic remake to Lucasfilm and Sony. Aspyr’s studio head then told the staff that the project was on pause and that the gameplay wasn’t where they wanted it to be. Bloomberg reported that the remake may not arrive until 2025.

Aspyr has not communicated an official release window for its remake of Knights of the Old Republic, and has not officially announced a delay.

The remake of Knights of the Old Republic was first announced in September last year. While Aspyr is the developer behind the game, the studio was bought last year by Embracer Group, a holding company with significant investments in several studios, including Saber Interactive, which is now aiding development of the new Knights of the Old Republic.

Polygon has reached out to representatives for Aspyr and Lucasfilm Games for comment, and will update this post when they respond.

