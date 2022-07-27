Netflix’s live-action Winx Club returns this fall

Fate: The Winx Saga will return to Netflix on Sept. 16.

Based on Winx Club, an Italian animated series that follows a group of fairies fighting evil forces, Fate: The Winx Saga is a more dramatic, more mature take on the magical girl gang. The first season premiered in January 2021, and while it didn’t capture the same camaraderie among the main characters that the original show did, it did showcase a compelling, magical world with a darker storyline about the generational trauma of war.

In the second season, former headmistress Rosalind, played by Good Omens’ Miranda Richardson, returns to the magical boarding school to rule with an iron fist. All seems tentatively well — that is, till fairies start disappearing and it’s up to fire fairy Bloom (Abigail Cowen) and her friends to stop a great evil lurking in the shadows.

Additionally, fan-favorite Flora finally joins the cast. The show’s casting drew some criticism from fans, specifically when it came to Musa (played by Elisha Applebaum in the show), who is supposed to be East Asian, and Terra (Eliot Salt), whom everyone assumed was the Latina-coded Flora.