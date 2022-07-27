Tony Hawk remake, Yakuza: Like a Dragon hit PlayStation Plus in August

Yakuza: Like a Dragon and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 will be available for free to all PlayStation Plus subscribers in August, Sony announced Wednesday.

Users will be able to download both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions of those titles — in the case of THPS, the product in question is the Cross Gen Deluxe Bundle, which also comes with some bonus content. The other free game for the month is Little Nightmares, which will be available only on PS4. All three titles will be free on PlayStation Plus from Aug. 2 to Sept. 6.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 originally launched in September 2020 on PS4, Windows PC, and Xbox One; it was later ported to PS5 and Xbox Series X before Nintendo Switch. It’s a remake by Vicarious Visions of the first two games in the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater franchise. The game launched to a great reception, and according to Hawk himself, Activision originally planned to remake the third and fourth games in the series as well. But now that Vicarious Visions is part of Blizzard Entertainment (as Blizzard Albany), that’s not in the cards anymore.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon is the most recent entry in Sega’s long-running Yakuza series of open-world role-playing games, although with its turn-based combat, it plays differently from its predecessors. It debuted in the West in November 2020 on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X, but due to a timed exclusivity arrangement with Microsoft for the launch of the new consoles, the PS5 version wasn’t released until March 2021. Now you can get it on both PlayStation platforms!

Tarsier Studios’ Little Nightmares is a horror-tinged puzzle platforming adventure that originally arrived in 2017. The studio has since released a follow-up, the prequel Little Nightmares 2, which launched in 2021.

Between now and Aug. 2, PlayStation Plus subscribers can still grab July’s free games, which include Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time and The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan.