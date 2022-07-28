 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kentucky Route Zero team is working on a ‘faster, funnier’ game

Cardboard Computer is in development with Annapurna Interactive again, on a more animated project

By Nicole Carpenter
new
an overhead shot of a car’s headlights shining on five people, a dog, and a cat in Kentucky Route Zero Image: Cardboard Computer/Annapurna Interactive via Polygon

After publishing Kentucky Route Zero with Annapurna Interactive, Cardboard Computer confirmed Thursday that it’ll work with the publisher again for its next game. The trio of developers — Jake Elliott, Tamas Kemenczy, and Ben Babbitt — confirmed they’re working on a new game with the publisher during Annapurna’s showcase event Thursday.

Cardboard Computer didn’t share much about the new project — not even a name. But the developers did talk a bit about how the game will differ from its predecessor. Kentucky Route Zero is a point-and-click game without much animation, and it uses those restrictions to great impact. The next game, though, will be animated — as “fully animated” as a three—person team can manage, the developers said.

It’ll move at a different tempo, faster and funnier. Currently, the team said, performance is a core focus right now. In the clips shown during the presentation, the team worked on a 3D model of a dog, but that’s all they showed.

Annapurna spotlighted a few other development teams during the showcase, including Yarn Owl, helmed by Fabian Willis and Chris Hofmann, and Third Shift, a team making a road-trip game starring an elderly man. Finally, Annapurna Interactive highlighted If Found... developer Dreamfeel, which is working on a new game where everyone’s a cat.

