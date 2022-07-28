Kentucky Route Zero team is working on a ‘faster, funnier’ game

After publishing Kentucky Route Zero with Annapurna Interactive, Cardboard Computer confirmed Thursday that it’ll work with the publisher again for its next game. The trio of developers — Jake Elliott, Tamas Kemenczy, and Ben Babbitt — confirmed they’re working on a new game with the publisher during Annapurna’s showcase event Thursday.

Cardboard Computer didn’t share much about the new project — not even a name. But the developers did talk a bit about how the game will differ from its predecessor. Kentucky Route Zero is a point-and-click game without much animation, and it uses those restrictions to great impact. The next game, though, will be animated — as “fully animated” as a three—person team can manage, the developers said.

It’ll move at a different tempo, faster and funnier. Currently, the team said, performance is a core focus right now. In the clips shown during the presentation, the team worked on a 3D model of a dog, but that’s all they showed.

Annapurna spotlighted a few other development teams during the showcase, including Yarn Owl, helmed by Fabian Willis and Chris Hofmann, and Third Shift, a team making a road-trip game starring an elderly man. Finally, Annapurna Interactive highlighted If Found... developer Dreamfeel, which is working on a new game where everyone’s a cat.