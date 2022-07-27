Never Have I Ever season 3 brings the biggest drama yet: a real relationship

In the third season of Never Have I Ever, Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) is on top of the world — she is finally dating someone, and that someone just happens to be the boy of her dreams, the ultra popular and ultra hot Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet).

But even though she’s living the dream, the new trailer reveals that things aren’t actually super easy for Devi. For one, all the popular kids in school are giving her the side-eye. As her therapist points out, maybe getting into a relationship isn’t the magical solution to all of her problems.

“Nice try, Dr. Ryan,” Devi shoots right back. “The entire Olivia Rodrigo album would disagree with you.”

From executive producer Mindy Kaling, Never Have I Ever first premiered in 2020. The show follows Devi, a smart and sarcastic overachiever who navigates the hijinks of teenage-hood, the pressures of being a first-generation American, and the loss of her father. With a hilarious overarching narration from tennis star John McEnroe, Never Have I Ever is sharply funny and also incredibly emotional at times.

The third season premieres on Netflix on Aug. 12.