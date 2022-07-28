Everything announced at the Annapurna Interactive Showcase

The past year has been good for publisher Annapurna Interactive: It’s seen success with developer Ben Esposito’s Neon White, followed by BlueTwelve’s breakout cat game Stray. Annapurna’s now looking forward to what’s coming next, focusing on its slate of upcoming games during its annual Annapurna Interactive Showcase on Thursday.

Over the course of a half-hour, Annapurna Interactive detailed some of its already announced games, like Hindsight and Thirsty Suitors, alongside announcements for new games from the likes of Keita Takahashi and Kentucky Route Zero developer Cardboard Computer.

Missed the showcase? Here’s what was announced.

Thirsty Suitors

Thirsty Suitors developer Outerloop Games kicked off the Annapurna Interactive Showcase by demoing how the game’s combat and narrative work together through an innovative fighting scene. Thirsty Suitors is coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. A demo is available now on Steam. It’ll be on Game Pass at launch.

Hindsight

Hindsight, from Prune developer Joel McDonald, will come to Apple iOS, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC via Steam on Aug. 4.

New Cardboard Computer game

Kentucky Route Zero developer Cardboard Computer is working with Annapurna Interactive on a new game. No major details were announced — just that it’s happening, and will be more animated.

Bounty Star: The Morose Tale of Graveyard Clem

Developer Dinogod announced Bounty Star: The Morose Tale of Graveyard Clem. It’s a mech fighter with farming and base building, and it’s coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC via Steam, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. It’s expected out in 2023.

New game from Yarn Owl

Annapurna Interactive announced a new partnership with Yarn Owl, a new studio out of Texas and Georgia. The two developers met on Twitch and are now working on their debut game.

Outer Wilds update

Outer Wilds is still coming to Nintendo Switch, but it’s taking longer than expected. The game is coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X on Sept. 15, though. It’s free for players that already own the game on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Forever Ago

German studio Third Shift is working on a road trip game starring an elderly man. It’s called Forever Ago, and it looks delightful.

Flock

From Hollow Ponds and Richard Hogg, who recently worked on Hohokum and I Am Dead, Flock is a game where you fly and collect pals. It’s coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC via Steam, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

New Keita Takahashi game

Keita Takahashi and his studio Uvula are working on a mysterious new game with Annapurna Interactive.

New Dreamfeel game

Annapurna Interactive highlighted the work of If Found... developer Dreamfeel, which is working on a new game where all the characters are cats.

The Lost Wild

Annapurna Interactive will publish Great Ape Games’ dinosaur survival game The Lost Wild. It’ll come to Windows PC via Steam for sure, but console announcements will come later.

Hohokum

Hohokum, from developer Honeyslug, is available on Windows PC via Steam now.

What Remains of Edith Finch

Acclaimed indie game What Remains of Edith Finch is available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in 4K and runs at 60 frames per second now. It’s free for people that own the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions.