The Man Without Fear has already made his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but his biggest role yet is coming next month with Disney Plus’ She-Hulk series. It turns out, though, that bringing Daredevil into the series wasn’t always part of the plan. In an interview with Collider, the show’s creator and head writer, Jessica Gao, explains that her writing staff never thought they would get Matt Murdock for their show, though they were happy to find out they were wrong.

Gao says the show’s writers were all massive fans of the Daredevil comics, but they approached She-Hulk with the assumption that Daredevil’s rights would be off-limits, since the character was the center of a previous Netflix show. While that series was canceled in 2018, and was recently brought over to stream on Disney Plus, Gao and her team initially didn’t know about Marvel’s plans to bring Matt Murdock into the MCU.

“I don’t think we ever, in a million years, thought that we would be allowed to use them, because we didn’t know what the status was of the character,” Gao tells Collider. “And then, I can’t remember how, we got wind that he was coming back and that it was Charlie Cox, and we were like, ‘Wait, does that I mean we can use him? Are we allowed?’ And when they told us yeah, I mean, we couldn’t believe it, we thought we were being pranked.”

It’s no surprise that the show’s writers would be a fan of the character, or that he would be a dream addition to the cast. Aside from secretly being a superhero, Matt Murdock is one of Marvel Comics’ most famous and prominent attorneys, just like She-Hulk’s title protagonist Jennifer Walters. In other words, if you’re going to make a Marvel legal comedy, bringing Daredevil into the fold is a must.

Knowing Matt Murdock wasn’t part of the original plans does make us wonder how important Daredevil might be She-Hulk’s the overall story. But this many years into the MCU, it’s hardly a surprise to hear that plans changed midway through the show’s writing, no matter how important they might be.

No matter what Daredevil’s role is in the upcoming series, we also know he’ll be getting his own Disney Plus show in Spring 2024, called Daredevil: Born Again. Meanwhile, She-Hulk will debut on the streaming service on Aug. 17.