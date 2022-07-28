PS5 will get folders and support for 1440p displays this year

Although PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X have always been extremely close in their tech specs, features, and performance, one area where the Microsoft console established an early lead was in its compatibility with a range of modern displays and display technologies. That gap is finally now set to be closed. After PS5 was updated with support for variable refresh rates in April, Sony has now confirmed that the system will finally be able to output at 1440p resolution.

The new feature is introduced in a system software beta available to invited users today, which Sony expects to roll out to everyone “later this year.” Also included in the beta are a bunch of interface customizations, including the ability to group games together in folder-style Gamelists.

Although most modern TV sets have 1080p or 4K resolutions, compatibility with 1440p (also known as QHD) matters because it’s a very popular resolution for gaming PC monitors. There are a lot of these displays around, many with features like VRR, that PS5 owners will be happy to finally use to their full ability.

Games which support 1440p will display at native resolution, while games that display at 4K will supersample down to 1440p for a smoother image.

Gamelists are probably the most significant addition in the beta for all users, no matter the equipment they have. These allow you to organize your game collection into up to 15 lists, with up to 100 games per list. Disc, digital, and streaming titles can all be added to Gamelists.

Other features in the beta include the ability to compare stereo and 3D audio on the same screen; easier access to in-progress Activities; the ability to request another player in your party shares their screen; joinable game notifications and other social features.