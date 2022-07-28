The best iPhone controller now comes in a PS5-branded version

The Backbone One — PlayStation Edition is a new, PlayStation-branded controller built to work with iPhones, Backbone and Sony announced on Thursday. The new controller is built to look like the PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller, and even has its classic, translucent face buttons. The Backbone One — PlayStation Edition is already available for fans to purchase for $99.99.

The Backbone One — PlayStation Edition is designed for PS Remote Play, which allows players to connect wirelessly to their PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 and stream games like Ghost of Tsushima or Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart to their phone. In addition to Remote Play, the Backbone One offers access to the special Backbone app, which includes updates from PlayStation and navigation without the use of a touch screen.

Backbone has been making great mobile controllers for years, but this is its first official collaboration with Sony. The controller offers two sides — each with an analog stick and buttons — and a bridge in the middle, which holds an iPhone. The controller plugs into the iPhone and draws power, so it doesn’t require separate charging. The body of the controller includes a Lightning Cable port, which allows players to charge their phones while they play, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Backbone One — PlayStation Edition also works with App Store games that offer controller support, like Genshin Impact and Call of Duty: Mobile. And fans can also use the Backbone One — PlayStation Edition to access other remote play services, including Xbox Game Pass.