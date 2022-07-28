 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Goat Simulator 3 promises a ‘Digital Downgrade’ edition, exciting ‘Pre-Udder’ content

Did you know the goat had a name? Neither did I!

By Toussaint Egan
Coffee Stain Publishing and Coffee Stain North announced Thursday that Goat Simulator 3, the chronologically questionable third-person action comedy sequel, is coming to consoles and PC on November 17.

A direct sequel to 2014’s Goat Simulator (there is no Goat Simulator 2), the game promises a sprawling open-world environment in the form of the beautiful island of San Angora to frolic, make friends, and generally wreak havoc in as Pilgor the goat.

The “Pre-Udder” trailer, which Coffee Stain North released alongside the news, features hundreds of slack-tongued goats falling from the sky to Claude Debussy’s “Suite Bergamasque,” more popularly known as Clair de Lune, before crashing into the denizens of San Angora in a hail of hilarity.

Image of the pre-order goat skins for Goat Simulator 3. Image: Coffee Stain Publishing/Coffee Stain North

Fans can choose between three different versions of the game to digitally pre-order right now: the Goat Simulator 3 Pre-Udder Edition, which comes with additional in-game gear; the Goat Simulator 3: Digital Downgrade Edition, which features remastered content from the original game; and the Goat In A Box Edition, which includes a physical copy of the game, a SteelBook case, a goat plushie, double-sided poster, 3D printing files for Pilgor, and more.

Goat Simulator 3 will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and on PC exclusively via Epic Games Store.

