New Star Wars: Andor trailer shows the early days of the Rebel Alliance

Cassian Andor and the Rebellion’s origins are the stars of the new trailer for new Disney Plus Star Wars series Andor. As the name implies, the show stars Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’s Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) as he and his compatriots take on the Galactic Empire in covert operations for the burgeoning Rebel Alliance. Andor will have two seasons, each with 12 episodes. The first season will bow on Disney Plus on Sept. 21, with a three-episode premiere.

Andor was previously scheduled to debut at the end of August, but Lucasfilm and Disney have apparently delayed the series. That will give Andor a bit of breathing room in a very crowded summer for streaming, with Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premiering on Aug. 17 and HBO Max’s House of the Dragon premiering just a few days later on Aug. 21.

Andor is set sometime between the fall of the Republic and Rogue One, and it covers a huge amount of time, starting with the early days of the Rebellion against the Galactic Empire, while also showing the earlier parts of Cassian’s life.

Rogue One fans will spot a handful of returning characters in the new Andor trailer, including Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera and Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma.

The show’s creator and writer, Tony Gilroy (Michael Clayton), appeared during Star Wars Celebration to explain Andor’s two seasons. The first 12 episodes will essentially tell half of Cassian’s story with the Rebellion, while the second set of 12 episode will lead up to the very beginning of Rogue One. Gilroy also added that they are working on the second set of episodes now, which could mean a 2023 release.