 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pokémon Presents stream coming Aug. 3 with new details on Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Set your alarm for updates on all things Pokémon

By Michael McWhertor
/ new
The logos for Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet on a grid background Graphic: Polygon/The Pokémon Company

The Pokémon Company is preparing for a major update on all things Pokémon, with a new Pokémon Presents video presentation coming this Wednesday, Aug. 3. That new Pokémon Presents showcase will offer updates on Pokémon apps and video games, including this year’s mainline releases, Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet.

Wednesday’s Pokémon Presents will stream on the Pokémon YouTube channel starting at 9 a.m. EDT/6 a.m. PDT. In addition to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, we may get updates on games for mobile devices like Pokémon Unite and Pokémon Go, and — fingers crossed — word on the fate of the long-awaited Pokémon Sleep.

But Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet will likely be the stars of the show. Nintendo and The Pokémon Company have revealed very little about the next mainline entries in the Pokémon series, which are headed to Nintendo Switch on Nov. 18.

In June, The Pokémon Company gave fans some tidbits of info, including new Pokémon that will join the three starters of Scarlet and VioletSprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly — like Smoliv, Lechonk, and Pawmi, as well as the new Legendary Pokémon Koraidon and Miraidon. The newest Pokémon will also star two of the hottest professors to ever grace the series, Professor Sada and Professor Turo. But there’s much about Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, from a gameplay perspective, that Nintendo and The Pokémon Company haven’t revealed about the game, which appears to have time-travel elements. We’ll know more soon enough.

Next Up In Pokémon

Loading comments...

The Latest

Sea of Thieves players can now be the captains of their own ship

By Cass Marshall
/ new

Riot’s fighting game Project L will be free to play, have ‘respectful’ monetization

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Bungie disables Destiny 2 chat after trolls use it to crash games

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

FIFA 23’s career mode leans into your created pro’s star power

By Owen S. Good
/ new

Sega’s Genesis Mini 2 will have ‘one-tenth’ the supply, Sega says

By Owen S. Good
/ new

The PS5’s Accolades feature is being killed, because no one used it

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon