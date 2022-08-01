Sega’s Genesis Mini 2 will have ‘one-tenth’ the supply, Sega says

Sega’s Genesis Mini 2 throwback console is being sold to Western customers through Amazon Japan’s storefront because of the ongoing semiconductor shortage in the global supply chain, a Sega representative tells Polygon.

The Genesis Mini 2’s availability in North America and Europe will still be one-tenth of 2019’s Sega Genesis Mini, however. Friday’s statement said the Sega Genesis Mini 2 originally proceeded as a Japan-only product, but, “by using Amazon’s ‘Japan Store’ system, we found that at least a small number of units could be sold via Amazon.com, so a portion was allocated to make the North American version.”

The Sega Genesis Mini 2 launches Oct. 27 with more than 50 games aboard. Amazon Japan lists the device at a price of $103.80 with shipping, from Japan, at $21.99. That puts the total cost at an import of the mini console at $125.79.

Sega first announced the Sega Genesis Mini 2 — as the Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 — during a livestream at the beginning of June. The newest console follows 2019’s Sega Genesis Mini, which launched with 42 games. That console answered 2017’s disappointing Sega Genesis Flashback HD, a mini-console made by AtGames that fell well short of fans’ expectations following Nintendo’s very successful NES Classic Edition and Super NES Classic Edition.