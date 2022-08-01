 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sega’s Genesis Mini 2 will have ‘one-tenth’ the supply, Sega says

US fans must import one at a cost of more than $120

By Owen S. Good
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

product packaging for the Sega Genesis Mini 2
The packaging for Sega’s Genesis Mini 2, launching Oct. 27
Image: Sega

Sega’s Genesis Mini 2 throwback console is being sold to Western customers through Amazon Japan’s storefront because of the ongoing semiconductor shortage in the global supply chain, a Sega representative tells Polygon.

The Genesis Mini 2’s availability in North America and Europe will still be one-tenth of 2019’s Sega Genesis Mini, however. Friday’s statement said the Sega Genesis Mini 2 originally proceeded as a Japan-only product, but, “by using Amazon’s ‘Japan Store’ system, we found that at least a small number of units could be sold via Amazon.com, so a portion was allocated to make the North American version.”

The Sega Genesis Mini 2 launches Oct. 27 with more than 50 games aboard. Amazon Japan lists the device at a price of $103.80 with shipping, from Japan, at $21.99. That puts the total cost at an import of the mini console at $125.79.

Sega first announced the Sega Genesis Mini 2 — as the Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 — during a livestream at the beginning of June. The newest console follows 2019’s Sega Genesis Mini, which launched with 42 games. That console answered 2017’s disappointing Sega Genesis Flashback HD, a mini-console made by AtGames that fell well short of fans’ expectations following Nintendo’s very successful NES Classic Edition and Super NES Classic Edition.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Sea of Thieves players can now be the captains of their own ship

By Cass Marshall
/ new

Riot’s fighting game Project L will be free to play, have ‘respectful’ monetization

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Bungie disables Destiny 2 chat after trolls use it to crash games

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

FIFA 23’s career mode leans into your created pro’s star power

By Owen S. Good
/ new

The PS5’s Accolades feature is being killed, because no one used it

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Sony says it’s ramping up PS5 production for the holidays

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon