The PS5’s Accolades feature is being killed, because no one used it

Sony Interactive Entertainment is shutting off a PlayStation 5 feature that virtually no one ever used — Accolades. The Accolades feature, which was designed to encourage better behavior in online multiplayer games, will be discontinued sometime this fall; no exact date was given.

“In fall of 2022, the Accolades feature on PlayStation 5 will no longer be supported,” Sony said in the “important notices” section of its support website. “The feature hasn’t seen the level of usage we anticipated, so we are refocusing our efforts. We encourage the community to continue to send positive messages to one another.”

Hadn’t heard of the feature? You aren’t alone. Essentially, it’s an anonymous reward system that players can give out to players that were “helpful,” “welcoming,” “leader,” or a “good sport” in multiplayer games. Points are tallied and displayed on a player’s profile, and that’s all there is to it. Basically, just a way to encourage players to be nice to each other, like Microsoft’s Reputation system, but without a way to mark problematic players.

It seems like without any real benefits — or the fear of entering low-quality matchmaking queues — the Accolades system didn’t really work out.