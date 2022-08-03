Resident Evil’s Wesker, Ada, and Rebecca join Dead by Daylight

The Dead by Daylight cast is a true smorgasbord of the most terrifying beasts, monsters, and serial killers. The game pits four Survivors against one deadly Killer, tasking the Survivors with completing tasks around the map without getting tortured, murdered, or left on a hook to be consumed by an eldritch spider god. At Wednesday’s Behaviour Interactive presentation, the developer revealed that a new set of Resident Evil characters are coming to Dead by Daylight.

Resident Evil’s Jill Valentine, Leon S. Kennedy, and the titular Nemesis from Resident Evil 3: Nemesis are already part of the cast; they were added in the first Resident Evil crossover chapter, which also included the Raccoon City Police Department map. This chapter was successful enough to earn a second cross-over, called Project W, which includes Ada Wong and Rebecca Chambers as Survivors, while Albert Wesker serves as the newest Killer.

Wesker first appeared in the first Resident Evil as the leader of the elite STARS unit. It is later revealed that he is a traitor who has been working for the insidious Umbrella corporation all along. Wesker is augmented and empowered due to his history as a test subject in Project W, and he’s served as an antagonist throughout many of the Resident Evil games, until Chris Redfield threw him into a volcano at the end of Resident Evil 5. In Dead by Daylight, he’s armed with a knife, and he uses his training and physique to spot Survivors and chase them down. He also wields the Uroboros Virus to infect survivors and smash through barriers.

Rebecca Chambers also appears in the remake of the first Resident Evil game and its prequel, Resident Evil 0. She’s a medic for STARS, and in Dead By Daylight, it looks like she’ll be able to help her allies out with some of that training. Ada Wong, the other new Survivor, first appeared in Resident Evil 2, although she played a much bigger role in Resident Evil 4. She’s a notorious spy and double agent who usually comes through for the good guys — but only after a few lies, secret agendas, and dramatic stand-offs.

Project W will launch later this year; players will be able to individually purchase Wesker (also known as the Mastermind), Ada, and Rebecca, or all of the new characters along with Jill, Leon, and Nemesis in a larger Resident Evil franchise bundle.