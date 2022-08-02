Cozy Animal Crossing-like Hokko Life comes to PS4, Switch, and Xbox One in September

Hokko Life, the cozy community life sim à la Animal Crossing, is making the leap to consoles this fall. Developer Wonderscope and publisher Team17 announced Tuesday that the game will leave Steam Early Access and come to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on Sept. 27, alongside its previously announced PC launch.

While the game bears a striking resemblance to Nintendo’s aforementioned social sim game with its pastel color palette and anthropomorphic animal neighbors, the key difference that sets Hokko Life apart is its emphasis on customization. The game allows players the freedom to customize and reposition their furniture with intricate design tools via the game’s workshop and the ability to share their work with other players around the world.

Physical editions of Hokko Life will also be available at launch for Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One.

Hokko Life has been available on Windows PC through Steam Early Access since June 2021, where it has a “mostly positive” user rating.