Watch the new Pokémon Presents showcase

A new Pokémon Presents showcase will stream on Wednesday, Aug. 3, and The Pokémon Company is promising new details on the franchise’s mobile apps and upcoming mainline games Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet.

The latest Pokémon Presents will kick off at 9 a.m. EDT/6 a.m. PDT, and is expected to run about 20 minutes long, according to the Japanese Pokémon YouTube account.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are the big draw, of course. Game Freak, The Pokémon Company, and Nintendo have revealed little in the way of details about the new games headed to Nintendo Switch this November. We do know Scarlet and Violet’s starters (Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly), three adorable new Pokémon (Smoliv, Lechonk, and Pawmi), and two new Legendary Pokémon (Koraidon and Miraidon). And yes, there will be hot professors, and some sort of time-travel theme, but we still don’t know Scarlet and Violet’s new region name, for example. By the end of Wednesday’s Pokémon Presents, we expect to know a lot more.

As for what’s new in Pokémon apps, that could mean updates on Pokémon Go, Pokémon Unite, Pokémon Masters EX, Pokémon Café ReMix, and Pokémon Home. There’s also the longshot: a long-awaited update on vaporware project Pokémon Sleep.