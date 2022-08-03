New Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trailer shows open-world exploration in new Paldea region

A new trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet released Wednesday showcased the open-world exploration of Game Freak’s new mainline Pokémon game, including how players will ride Legendary Pokémon Koraidon and Miraidon across the newly named Paldea region. Koraidon and Miraidon can transform from fighting Pokémon into motorcycle and glider-like forms, letting players scale mountains, cross grassy plains, and fly through the sky.

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet will feature co-op play for up to four players, and the games’ new trailer showed players riding and racing together. Wednesday’s trailer also highlighted a treasure hunt that players will take part in during their studies at an unnamed academy, as well as new Pokémon and new Paldean forms.

As previously revealed, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet bring a handful of new Pokémon, including new starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly, as well as Smoliv, Lechonk, and Pawmi), and two new Legendary Pokémon (Koraidon and Miraidon), to the series’ Pokédex.

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet will usher in the ninth generation of Pokémon when developer Game Freak and The Pokémon Company bring the games to Nintendo Switch on Nov. 18.