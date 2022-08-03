Everything announced at Wednesday’s Pokémon Presents stream

The Pokémon Company doled out more than just Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet news during its Pokémon Presents broadcast on Wednesday.

Of course, there was still a bunch of new details shown regarding the next mainline games ahead of their Nov. 18 release date. The Pokémon Company went in-depth on Scarlet and Violet’s location and other previously secret features.

Alongside Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, other Pokémon apps and games were showcased on stream.

If you missed the broadcast, you can find all the announcements here.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The Pokémon Company shared a new trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet during the presentation that gave us a name for the new region: Paldea. We also got a look at the two Legendary Pokémon, Koraidon and Miraidon, who can be ridden like motorcycles — sometimes flying motorcycles — as a partner Pokémon.

It also showed a crystallization feature that seems to be replacing Gigantamax Pokémon. This makes Pokémon “shine like gems,” and some can switch types.

Players will join a “treasure hunt” at an academy, with three different stories to follow — one that’s traditional, like defeating trainers at gyms. The other two stories were kept secret.

Lastly, The Pokémon Company gave us a peek at the multiplayer modes, which can be accessed with up to four players.

Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go’s Pokémon Go Fest finale event will be held in August, concluding the event’s story and bringing Ultra Beast Pokémon to all players. Niantic has also added Daily Adventure Incense — which is active for 15 minutes — to attract new Pokémon, even Legendaries.

Pokémon Unite

New Pokémon are coming to Pokémon Unite, alongside new events and campaigns. A quick battle, called Pika Party, is coming to the game Wednesday. In Pika Party, everyone’s Pikachu! Plus, Buzzwole is coming to the game.

Pokémon Masters EX

For Pokémon Masters EX’s third anniversary, The Pokémon Company is adding a trainer’s lounge.

Pokémon Cafe Remix

Mewtwo is in Pokémon Cafe Remix!