Pokémon Scarlet and Violet get two new Pokémon

We got a doughy boy and an armored ice-type

By Ana Diaz
an image of Cetitan in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Image: The Pokémon Company

The Pokémon Company revealed more of its new monsters coming in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet at the Pokémon Presents stream on Wednesday. The company announced two new Pokémon: Fidough and Cetitan, as well as a new variation of the Pokémon Wooper.

The trailer wasn’t filled to the brim with new Pokémon. The new Paldea region appears to bring together a collection of old Pokémon from across the generations. The trailer showed old favorites like Pikachu, Rotom, and Arcanine. However, we did get two completely new Pokémon, as well as a new form of another. Here are all the details on the these new creatures.

official art for the Pokémon Cetitan in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Image: The Pokémon Company

Cetitan is the “Terra Whale Pokémon​” and an ice type. It will have either the Thick Fat or Slush Rush ability. Here is the developer’s official description:

Strong Muscles and Thick Blubber​

Cetitan need to have tough muscles to be able to support their immense bodies, and physical attacks using their bodies have incredible power. They also migrate around the snowy regions, protected by a thick layer of subcutaneous fat.

The Horn on the Upper Jaw Freezes the Surroundings​

A Cetitan has five hard horns.​ Among them, the horn on the upper jaw is able to gather ice energy, making the surrounding temperature extremely low and freezing the area around the Pokémon. ​

art of the new Fidough in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Image: The Pokémon Company

Fidough is a “delightfully squishy” fairy-type Pokémon, as described in the trailer. It’s the puppy Pokémon and has an ability called Own Tempo. Here is everything we know about it:

This Pokémon Has a Moist, Smooth Feeling to It​

Fidough’s moist, smooth skin has elastic qualities and is both firm and soft at the same time. When these Pokémon become excited, they intimidate their opponents by puffing up their bodies to appear bigger.​

Its Breath Contains Useful Yeast​

Fidough ferments things in its vicinity using the yeast in its breath. Said yeast is useful for cooking, so this Pokémon has been protected by people since long ago.

an image of paldean wooper in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Image: The Pokémon Company

The trailer also showed a Paldean form of the water fish Pokémon, Wooper. According to the trailer, “it lives on the land and covers its body with a poisonous film.” It’s a poison-ground type (originally, Wooper was a water-ground type). Apparently, this variety of Wooper have hardened, since they’ve lived on land for so long.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are the next generation of mainline Pokémon games. Before this presentation, The Pokémon Company revealed new Pokémon like the starters (Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly), three adorable new Pokémon (Smoliv, Lechonk, and Pawmi), and two new Legendary Pokémon (Koraidon and Miraidon). You can see all the information on all previously announced Pokémon on the game’s official website.

