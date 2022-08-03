Netflix’s YA vampire romance series First Kill has been canceled after one season

First Kill, the Netflix original series starring Sarah Catherine Hook and Imani Lewis, has been canceled after one season.

According to Deadline, the streamer has passed on greenlighting a second season of the supernatural teen romance drama, citing unnamed sources who stated that the show “did not have the staying power of most Netflix hits [and] still did not meet thresholds for viewing and completion of episodes.”

Executive produced by Emma Roberts and written by producer Felicia D. Henderson and author V. E. Schwab, First Kill follows the story of Juliette (Hook), a young vampire who falls in love with her fellow high school student Calliope (Lewis), only to discover that her crush is descended from a long line of monster hunters. The series was received positively when it premiered back in June, cracking Netflix’s weekly Top 10 for English-language TV series within its first three days and clearing 100 million views within its first month.

Polygon reviewed First Kill back in June, with critic Olivia Truffaut-Wong writing, “No matter how uneven some aspects of First Kill are, with an epic love story at its center it has the potential to give audiences, specifically young people who identify as part of the LGBTQIA+ community, a show that validates them. There’s no downside to that.”