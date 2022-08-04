Square Enix’s Tactics Ogre remake is finally official

Square Enix’s remake of classic tactical strategy RPG Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together is coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Windows PC this November, the publisher announced Thursday. The announcement confirms months of leaks and sneak peeks at the game, titled Tactics Ogre: Reborn, that will bring the Super NES-era classic to modern platforms.

According to the game’s official website, Tactics Ogre: Reborn will feature “improved graphics and sound, as well as updated game design.” Tactics Ogre: Reborn’s PlayStation Store listing (which previously leaked) goes into much more detail:

- Fight pitched tactical battles on three-dimensional battlefields. The completely revamped AI enables enemies to adapt their tactics to the situation, providing a battle system that always keeps you thinking and never grows old. - The class-wide level management system used in Tactics Ogre (2010) has changed to a unit-by-unit level system. Theorycraft your way through endless combinations of classes, equipment, skills, and magic. - Enjoy numerous playability improvements, such as a quicker pace of battle, auto save, and a complete overhaul to the controls and UI to make it easier to get into the game than ever. - The unparalleled details of the characters and backgrounds from the original Tactics Ogre (1995) have been painstakingly recreated in high definition. - The cutscenes are fully voiced in English and Japanese, and all of the music has been rerecorded with live performances! The voices bring new life to the complex motivations of the characters that make up the factions and shifting political alliances of this epic story.

Tactics Ogre: Reborn will be released in both digital and physical form. According to the PlayStation Store, the standard edition will cost $49.99, while a Digital Premium Edition goes for $59.99. It will be released on all platforms on Nov. 11.

The original Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together was released in 1995 for the Super Famicom in Japan. The game was later ported to the original PlayStation and Sega Saturn, and was remade more than a decade later for PSP. The turn-based tactical strategy RPG, a successor to Quest’s Ogre Battle series, puts players in the role of Denam Pavel, a resistance fighter in the kingdom of Valeria, in a branching story with multiple outcomes.