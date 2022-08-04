 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pokémon’s shoe collaboration with Clarks is full of delightful details

They put Pikachu on a pair of Wallabees

By Nicole Clark
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

A pair of vibrantly yellow Clarks Wallabees, with Pikachu theming. There is a small illustrated Pikachu in the lower right corner. Image: Clarks, Game Freak

Pikachu has been extremely busy in the fashion world, lending his adorable appearance to many sneakers and shoes over the years — from Converse to Adidas. The newest Pokémon collaboration, at least where shoes are concerned, is with the long-running brand Clarks. The Clarks collaboration puts Pikachu theming on the brand’s iconic Wallabee shoe, and it’s available now.

The Wallabees come in two fun colorways. There’s black, for the more low key among us — though there’s still a vibrant Poké Ball on the back — or a cheery yellow, for those who want to celebrate their favorite electric type Pokémon. Both pairs have a very cool embossed print of Pikachu in different poses, all over the suede uppers. Look closely and you’ll see that alongside the classic Clarks Original suede tag and bright Pokémon tag, there’s a subtle, black embossed Poké Ball.

Kids shoes are also part of the collaboration, however they appear to be limited to the U.K. site. The Grip Pearl sneakers add Poké Ball iconography to the velcro strap and sole, along with an image of Pikachu, Squirtle, or Mewtwo on the back of the heel — with varying colorways that match each of these beloved Pokémon.

Next Up In Pokémon

Loading comments...

The Latest

Burncycle promises an action-packed robot Ocean’s 11, but at times it feels like drudgery

By Charlie Hall
/ new

New Mario Kart 8 DLC fixes Coconut Mall’s stalled Shy Guys

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

The Nuzlocke Challenge is a time-honored tradition that makes Pokémon way harder

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Apex Legends’ new character, Vantage, is a sniper with an affinity for heights

By Austen Goslin
/ new

How to use the Trendi app in The Sims 4 High School Years

By Julia Lee
/ new

Lady Gaga announces Joker 2 date

By Toussaint Egan
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon