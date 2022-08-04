Pokémon’s shoe collaboration with Clarks is full of delightful details

Pikachu has been extremely busy in the fashion world, lending his adorable appearance to many sneakers and shoes over the years — from Converse to Adidas. The newest Pokémon collaboration, at least where shoes are concerned, is with the long-running brand Clarks. The Clarks collaboration puts Pikachu theming on the brand’s iconic Wallabee shoe, and it’s available now.

The Wallabees come in two fun colorways. There’s black, for the more low key among us — though there’s still a vibrant Poké Ball on the back — or a cheery yellow, for those who want to celebrate their favorite electric type Pokémon. Both pairs have a very cool embossed print of Pikachu in different poses, all over the suede uppers. Look closely and you’ll see that alongside the classic Clarks Original suede tag and bright Pokémon tag, there’s a subtle, black embossed Poké Ball.

Kids shoes are also part of the collaboration, however they appear to be limited to the U.K. site. The Grip Pearl sneakers add Poké Ball iconography to the velcro strap and sole, along with an image of Pikachu, Squirtle, or Mewtwo on the back of the heel — with varying colorways that match each of these beloved Pokémon.