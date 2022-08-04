Apex Legends’ new character, Vantage, is a sniper with an affinity for heights

Apex Legends has a new character watching over the battlefield from far away. Vantage, the game’s newest Legend, was officially announced last week, but on Thursday Respawn revealed her entire kit. Just like her trailer suggested, she’s a sniper with an adorable bat named Echo to help her out of tight situations.

Vantage’s kit specializes in mobility and recon, with her Tactical Ability allowing her to move to new locations quickly thanks to Echo. Vantage’s Passive ability allows her to be more accurate at long ranges by predicting bullet drop, while her Ultimate ability lets her use her own special sniper rifle to mark targets and deliver extra damage.

Vantage is set to arrive as part of Apex Legends’ next seasonal update, Hunted, which is set for release on Aug. 9. Until then, here’s a look at Vantage’s complete kit and her abilities from Respawn:

Vantage kit and abilities

Passive ability — Spotter’s Lens

Aim down sights to scout with your eyepiece (unarmed or with mid-to-long-range scopes) and use a bullet drop indicator to see where your shots will land.

Tactical ability — Echo Relocation

Position your winged companion Echo and then Launch towards him. Must have line of sight for Echo to launch.

Ultimate ability — Sniper’s Mark