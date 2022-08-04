 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Banshees of Inisherin trailer has Colin Farrell wondering, ‘Am I the asshole?’

McDonagh’s latest reunites In Bruges’ Farrell and Brendan Gleeson in the Irish countryside

By Toussaint Egan
The first trailer for The Banshees of Inisherin, the first film from Martin McDonagh since his Oscar-nominated 2017 crime drama Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, sees the In Bruges director return to Ireland following his short detour in the American heartland.

The film stars Colin Farrell as Pádraic, an affable and kind man living on the fictional remote island of Inisherin, whose world is abruptly rocked by his once-close friend Colm’s (Brendan Gleeson) choice to sever their friendship. What begins as a minor quibble between old mates soon enough sends shockwaves throughout the close-knit community, causing everyone from Pádraic’s sister Siobhán (Kerry Condon) to the town priest to inquire as to the cause of Colm’s animosity.

The tone of the trailer should be familiar to any fan of McDonagh’s work: tragically comical and darkly witty, packed with colorful dialogue and succinctly memorable quips. Barry Keoghan (The Batman, The Killing of a Sacred Deer) makes an appearance as Dominic, a local policeman’s son who consoles Pádraic, while Three Billboards collaborators Ben Davis and Carter Burwell return to contribute the cinematography and score, respectively, for McDonagh’s latest.

The Banshees of Inisherin will be released in theaters Oct. 21.

