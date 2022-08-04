 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Lady Gaga announces Joker 2 date

We’ll have to wait a bit before we see Gaga’s take on Harley Quinn in action

By Toussaint Egan
/ new
the joker smiles on top of a police car while rioters crowd around him Image: Warner Bros. Pictures

Joker: Folie à Deux, the sequel to Todd Phillips’ critically-lauded 2019 film Joker, finally has a release date. Lady Gaga, who is slated to star opposite returning star Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker’s paramour and criminal accomplice Harley Quinn, published a short animated video on Twitter on Thursday featuring two silhouetted figures dancing together along with the release date of Oct. 4, 2024.

Little is known regarding the full details of Joker: Folie à Deux at the moment, aside from the film being a musical and supposedly being set in and around Arkham Asylum. The film’s subtitle is a play on the former, referring not only to a literal dance but a psychological term referring to a mental disorder affecting two or more closely-related individuals, often in the same family.

Given the open-ended question of the Joker’s true parentage, it’s entirely within the realm of possibility the the character’s vigilante nemesis could make an appearance in the forthcoming sequel. In any case, we’ve got plenty of time to construct our own theories before audiences get the chance to see the movie for themselves.

Loading comments...

The Latest

F1 22 cross-play begins with two betas this month

By Owen S. Good
/ new

SNK brings a pair of obscure Mega Man games to Switch

By Matt Leone
/ new

Burncycle promises an action-packed robot Ocean’s 11, but at times it feels like drudgery

By Charlie Hall
/ new

New Mario Kart 8 DLC fixes Coconut Mall’s stalled Shy Guys

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

The Nuzlocke Challenge is a time-honored tradition that makes Pokémon way harder

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Apex Legends’ new character, Vantage, is a sniper with an affinity for heights

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon