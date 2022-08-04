F1 22 cross-play begins with two betas this month

Cross-platform play is coming to F1 22 this month beginning with two open-to-the-public tests over the next two weekends, with full integration coming at the end of August.

The tests will run Friday, Aug. 5 to Sunday, Aug. 7 and Friday Aug. 12 to Sunday, Aug. 14. Players may compete in the Social Race and Two-Player Career modes across all platforms — PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

Cross-platform multiplayer was intended to be a launch feature when F1 22 hit shelves on July 1, but that was delayed because a contractor in Ukraine is handling the feature for U.K.-based Codemasters. Cross-platform multiplayer has been long requested by the F1 video game community, and Codemasters brought it to its two most recent non-F1 games, Dirt 5 and Grid Legends.

Thursday’s statement assured players that cross-play may be disabled for those who wish to compete only against those from the same family of devices. On the whole, Codemasters expects cross-platform multiplayer to significantly improve matchmaking in online multiplayer, ensuring drivers are more consistently matched with others of similar skill. It should also enhance the Two-Player Career, which launched in 2021, by bringing Formula One fans together with friends who have the game on a different console family.