Vampire Survivors cheat code list and Forbidden Scrolls of Morbane guide

The latest Vampire Survivors patch — version 0.10 — added an entirely new menu dedicated to secrets. To unlock this menu, you’ll need to find a new Relic called the Forbidden Scrolls of Morbane. The Relic will also allow you to input special cheat codes into the game, bypassing some of the more obnoxious challenges and unlocking requirements for characters, stages, and more.
In this Vampire Survivors guide, we’ll go over how to find the Forbidden Scrolls of Morbane and give you the complete list of in-game cheat codes.
How to find the Forbidden Scrolls of Morbane
If you want to input cheat codes in Vampire Survivors — and get hints on how to unlock a variety of secret characters — you’ll need to pick up the Forbidden Scrolls of Morbane. You’ll find this Relic in The Bone Zone, Vampire Survivors’ most difficult stage. If you haven’t unlocked The Bone Zone, you’ll first need to unlock Hyper Mode for three different stages.
Load into The Bone Zone with a character who has a weapon that can focus on a target. I used the secret character Leda, but Gennaro would do fine, too. When you load in, start heading south and look at your map. You’ll see a “?” moving from side to side. Track it down and you’ll find a giant, rolling ball of bones. Use your weapons to defeat it and it will drop the Forbidden Scrolls of Morbane.
If you’re having trouble killing the bone ball, try to reach it as soon as possible. The bone ball grows more powerful the higher the in-game timer is, so killing it early is key.
All the “spell” cheat codes in Vampire Survivors
Once you’ve unlocked the Forbidden Scrolls of Morbane, you’ll be able to enter the Secrets menu. On the right side of the menu, you’ll see a place to “cast spell.” This is just Vampire Survivors’ language for typing in a cheat code.
We’ve listed all the cheat codes as of version 0.10 below. Select the box to the right and type the codes in exactly as they appear in our code list.
- spinnn - spins the UI
- relaxenjoylife - unlocks Il Molise
- honesty - unlocks Moongolow
- dotgogreenacres - unlocks Green Acres
- rottingpizza - unlocks The Bone Zone
- peakgamedesign - unlocks Boss Rash
- exdashexoneviiq - unlocks the Exdash
- tramezzini - unlocks the Toastie as long as Exdash has already been unlocked
- noneladonna - unlocks Arca Ladonna
- vivaladonna - unlocks Porta Ladonna
- superladonna - unlocks Lama Ladonna
- strongestcharacter - unlocks Poe Ratcho
- bioparco - unlocks Dommario
- faschiuma - unlocks Suor Clerici
- accidenti - unlocks Krochi Freetto
- crystalmakeup - unlocks Christine Davain
- yattapanda - unlocks Yatta Cavallo
- carramba - unlocks Bianco Ramba
- reset - unlocks O’Sole Meeo
- languorino - unlocks Sire Ambrojoe
- thisshouldhavebeenunlockedbydefault - unlocks Grim Grimoire
- thistooshouldhavebeenunlockedbydefault - unlocks Ars Gouda
- leadmetothecheese - unlocks Milky Way Map
- eggseggseggs - unlocks Glass Vizard
- teleportustomars - unlocks Mindbender
- randomazzami - unlocks Randomazzo and Arcana VI
- icanhearthecriesofcaptainplanet - unlocks Great Gospel
- thankelrond - unlocks Magic Banger
- timecompression - unlocks Sorceress Tears
- ihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenit - unlocks Yellow Sign
- secondevolution - unlocks Gyorunton
- earrivatolarrotino - unlocks Big Trouser
- lhovistoio - unlocks Cosmo Pavone
- fettinepanate - unlocks Boon Marrabbio
- iwillneverletyouforgetaboutme - unlocks Leda
- pinociampino - unlocks Peppino
- highfive - unlocks Gains Boros
- ablasphemousmockery - unlocks Mask of the Red Death
We’ll update this guide with more cheat codes as they’re added to the game.
