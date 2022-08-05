Gen Con 2022: All the best board games, RPGs, and card games from Indianapolis

The best four days in gaming, Gen Con, is back at full capacity after two challenging years. Role-playing games of all kinds are having a moment, and there are more outstanding board games than ever before. Card games, deck-building games, and roll-and-write titles continue to surprise with innovative designs and exciting themes. Here are the most exciting titles we found on the floor.
Filed under:
- Stream
8 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Aug 1, 2022, 12:15pm EDT
Aug 1, 2022, 12:15pm EDT
-
August 5
SolForge Fusion wants to be the next generation of tabletop deck building
The creators of Magic: The Gathering and Ascension are back with something new
-
August 5
Warhammer 40K’s newest tabletop RPG embraces the series’ pulp-fiction roots
Cubicle 7’s next game will embrace its d100-based roots
-
August 4
Burncycle promises an action-packed robot Ocean’s 11, but at times it feels like drudgery
Chip Theory Games’ latest board game seems to drag on forever
-
August 4
Pendragon RPG blends the mysticism of The Green Knight with Crusader Kings
A preview of the soon-to-be-released 6th edition
-
August 3
A decade on and Monte Cook Games is still setting the bar for innovation in tabletop RPGs
Co-founders Monte Cook and Shanna Germain talk about keeping it weird — and inclusive — for a decade
-
August 3
HeroQuest expansion leans into replayability, giving players more characters to explore
The best thing about HeroQuest is the... rogue?
-
August 2
Fans have taken back Android: Netrunner, the popular card game discontinued in 2018
Project NISEI has given new life to the popular Living Card Game
-
August 1
Leviathan-class steampunk miniatures will compete with Star Wars X-Wing, Armada
The BattleTech-inspired wargame returns at Gen Con 2022