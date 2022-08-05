 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Meeple Source booth at Gen Con 2022, showing off their personalized pawns in a multitude of colors and styles.

Gen Con 2022: All the best board games, RPGs, and card games from Indianapolis

The best four days in gaming are back

Contributors: Polygon Staff
The best four days in gaming, Gen Con, is back at full capacity after two challenging years. Role-playing games of all kinds are having a moment, and there are more outstanding board games than ever before. Card games, deck-building games, and roll-and-write titles continue to surprise with innovative designs and exciting themes. Here are the most exciting titles we found on the floor.

