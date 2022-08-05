League of Legends’ Udyr channels animal spirits in rework trailer

Udyr has long been one of the League of Legends champions most in need of an update, and now his rework is finally almost here. Riot Games released the first full trailer for Udyr’s gameplay rework on Friday, showing off The Spirit Walker’s new look as he chases enemies around the Rift.

While we still don’t know exactly what Udyr’s reworked abilities will do, the preview in this trailer gives us plenty of clues. It seems he will still have four different stances to switch between, each with their own unique effects on his movement and attacks.

The trailer also shows off the visuals of his new stances, which seem to be based on the Freljord’s gods, like Anivia, Ornn, the Iron Boar, and Volibear. That’s a change from the Phoenix, Turtle, Bear, and Tiger that the old version’s stances were based on.

Udyr’s updated visuals and abilities are set to arrive in League of Legends with patch 12.16, which should mean he’s about three weeks away.