One of League of Legends’ oldest champions finally has his rework

There’s a new Udyr in town. After many, many years of players clamoring for an update to one of League of Legends’ oldest champions, the Spirit Walker, is getting a new look on The Rift as well as a new set of abilities.

Udyr’s core mechanic — constantly changing stances for different effects — is still there, it just looks different. We got our first glimpse at the rework last week, which showed off his new Freljord-inspired stances. Those stances draw on some of League’s Freljord champions, like Ornn, Volibear, and Anivia (who may find Udyr’s new ultimate ability very familiar).

In a dev post in 2021, the Udyr update team spelled out why this particular champion was identified as needing an update — mainly, extremely outdated gameplay and visuals for a game that has changed a ton since he first arrived on the scene. The team said they wanted to maintain his identity as a stance-changing warrior shaman while bringing his look and gameplay up to date with a more modern version of League of Legends.

Udyr was first released in December 2009, and has a bit of a “love him or hate him” reputation among the League community. While there are many diehard Udyr mains, his power-farming nature can be frustrating for opposing junglers, but also for teammates hoping for a little more help from their jungler.

The Udyr update is slated to arrive with patch 12.16, which means it should be live in League of Legends Aug. 24.

Udyr full ability kit

Passive - Awakened Spirit / Monk Training

Udyr has 4 basic ability stances, each related to a Freljodian demigod. Every ~30s he can Awaken his active stance by recasting it to refresh it and gain bonus effects.

After casting (or re-casting) an ability, Udyr’s next two attacks gain 40% attack speed.

Q - Wilding Claw

Udyr goes into Claw Stance. Gives Attack Speed. Next two attacks deal burst damage.

Awakened: Increase attack speed, plus next 2 attacks arc lightning that bounces up to 6 times (can hit the same target multiple times if they are isolated).

W - Iron Mantle

Udyr goes into Mantle Stance. Gain a Shield. Next two attacks restore health.

Awakened: Refresh the shield, stacking. Recover a large amount of maxhealth over 2s.

E - Blazing Stampede

Udyr goes into Stampede Stance. Gain a burst of movement speed. While in this stance, first attack against each target stuns them.

Awakened: Increase movement speed, gain CC immunity for a brief time.

R - Wingborne Storm

Udyr goes into Storm Stance. Summon a glacial storm, damaging and slowing nearby enemies. Next two attacks increase the storm’s AoE.

Awakened: The storm detaches from Udyr and tracks to the enemy he most recently attacked (and does more damage).