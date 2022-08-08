The next Nintendo Direct is all about Splatoon 3

The next Nintendo Direct will focus on one of Nintendo’s biggest 2022 games: Splatoon 3. The presentation will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 9 a.m. EDT/6 a.m. PDT, the company revealed Monday morning, and will run for roughly 30 minutes. Like all Nintendo Directs, the Splatoon 3 Direct will launch on Nintendo’s YouTube channel as a pre-recorded video.

The new Nintendo Direct will come just about a month before the game’s official release date of Sept. 9. It’s unclear exactly what Nintendo will show off in the video, but announcements could include new weapons, maps, or even modes.

Splatoon 3 will include upgraded versions of many of the major features introduced in Splatoon 2, as well as the paint-and-swim gameplay that made the original an instant classic. In addition to the game’s various multiplayer modes, players can dive into the new story campaign — called Return of the Mammalians — and a new iteration of the co-op horde mode, Salmon Run. Most importantly, Splatoon 3 will add plenty of new fashion items for players to customize their squid kids before taking them into battle against each other or a legion of aquatic critters.