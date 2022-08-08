 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon developer reveals an adorable co-op Castlevania-like

Grim Guardians: Demon Purge sees two sisters take on a horde of demons

By Ryan Gilliam
The developers of Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon — the 2D throwback set in the Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night universe — are working on another Castlevania-inspired project. Studio Inti Creates’ latest game is called Grim Guardians: Demon Purge, and stars two sisters who will need to work together to cleanse their school of demons.

In Grim Guardians, players will control Shinobu and Maya Kamizono, who return to their school and find a demonic castle has taken its place. On their adventure through the castle, players will be able to swap between the sisters, taking advantage of Shinobu’s submachine gun and Maya’s origami-based weapons. Each character also has unique skills, making each suitable for different situations and boss battles. The castle also offers multiple routes through its wicked corridors, giving players multiple different challenges each playthrough.

For those who’d rather game with a friend, two players can control the sisters separately and simultaneously via the game’s co-op system. Players can also customize the game’s difficulty to suit their needs with the game’s “Style System.”

Like the Curse of the Moon games, Grim Guardians appears to draw influence from the original Castlevania games’ formula, not the “Metroidvania” style of game that Ritual of the Night mimicked.

Grim Guardians: Demon Purge will come to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. Inti Creates didn’t offer a release window for Grim Guardians.

